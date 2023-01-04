17-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Clayton County

A teen is facing charges in connection to a murder in Clayton County on Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called out to the 300 Block of Windemere Way in Jonesboro about a person shot. When officers arrived to the location, they found a young man who had been shot, lying in the front yard.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Quinton Morris.

After further investigation, police arrested the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Malik Moses.

Police said Moses was running away from the area where the incident happened before they found him and arrested him.

CCPD posted a video on Facebook of officers walking Moses out of a building in handcuffs.

According to police, Moses is facing the following charges: Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: