17-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 18-year-old in Clayton County
A teen is facing charges in connection to a murder in Clayton County on Tuesday evening.
Police said they were called out to the 300 Block of Windemere Way in Jonesboro about a person shot. When officers arrived to the location, they found a young man who had been shot, lying in the front yard.
Police have identified the victim as 18-year-old Quinton Morris.
After further investigation, police arrested the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Malik Moses.
Police said Moses was running away from the area where the incident happened before they found him and arrested him.
CCPD posted a video on Facebook of officers walking Moses out of a building in handcuffs.
According to police, Moses is facing the following charges: Murder, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
