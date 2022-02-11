17-year-old arrested in connection to fatal double shooting in northwest Fort Worth

A teenage girl was arrested Friday morning in connection to a shooting that killed two men in a northwest Fort Worth neighborhood Wednesday.

Jacqueline Campos, 17, was booked into jail on suspicion of capital murder, according to police records.

The shooting was reported around 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of Lawther Drive. Police believe the shooting resulted from a drug-related robbery.

At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Kevion Lenear, of Fort Worth, dead on a nearby roadway. Another shooting victim, 18-year-old Christian Armijo, of Sansom Park, was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Both Lenear and Armijo died from multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths were ruled homicides, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.