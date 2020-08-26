17-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Jacob Blake protest in Kenosha

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at a protest sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

The suspect, Kyle Rittenhouse, of Antioch, Illinois, was taken into custody Wednesday and is being held in the Lake County Judicial System pending an extradition hearing to transfer custody to Wisconsin, the Village of Antioch Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Authorities in Kenosha County had issued an arrest warrant for him earlier Wednesday on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide, the department said. The Kenosha Police Department has not commented on the arrest.

Two people, a 26-year-old from Silver Lake and 36-year-old from Kenosha, were killed when shots rang out at the protest just before midnight Tuesday, the police department said. A 26-year-old from West Allis was injured and is expected to survive.

Kenosha police said the person who was injured in the shooting sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

The sound of gunfire was captured shortly before midnight on a video posted by a reporter for NBC affiliate WTMJ. The video shows what looks like law enforcement vehicles outside of a gas station. People are seen running as shots rang out.

In another video posted on Twitter, which has been verified by NBC News, a man can be seen sitting in the middle of a street aiming a gun at people who were running down a street. One person appeared to attempt to grab the weapon, then a shot was fired and the person appeared to collapse on the ground a few feet from the shooter.

The video showed that at least one other person was shot before the shooter got up and walked down a street. The video did not show what happened before the gunfire and NBC News has not confirmed whether the incident is the same shooting described by police.

The protests in the city, located about 40 miles southeast of Milwaukee, were sparked by the police shooting of 29-year-old Blake on Sunday. A video of the shooting was widely shared on social media.

Story continues

Blake was shot seven times by an officer at close range and is now paralyzed from the waist down, family lawyer Patrick Salvi said Tuesday. Doctors don't know if the condition is permanent.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, who is also representing the family, said Blake was "helping to de-escalate a domestic incident" when the officer shot him from behind as Blake was walking away.

The police department has released few details beyond saying that officers were responding to a domestic incident at 5:11 p.m. Sunday when the shooting occurred.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com.