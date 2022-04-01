17-year-old arrested in connection with July 5 fatal shooting on Stockton’s West Park Street

A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection with a July shooting on Park Street, Stockton police said.

A 17-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man on West Park Street in July, according to a Stockton Police Department post.

The alleged shooter was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on murder charges, the post said.

The victim was shot on July 5, 2021, at the 300 block of West Park Street following an altercation, according to a Police Department post from July.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.

That night, police apprehended a 32-year-old suspect they believed had been involved in the shooting, according to the July post. Further investigation found that the suspect was not involved, the post said.

The suspect was arrested for resisting arrest, the post said. He was released with a citation, Officer Joseph Silva, Stockton Police spokesman, said.

Police cannot provide information about the motive of alleged shooter arrested on Wednesday, Silva said.

