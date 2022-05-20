17-year-old arrested in connection with March Cathedral City shooting

Cathedral City Police made a second arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in the city in March.

The 17-year-old, who was not identified because they are a juvenile, faces multiple charges, including murder, in the death of 48-year-old Juan Gonzalez. Gonzalez was found lying in the front yard of a home near the intersection of Shifting Sands Trail and Mission Indian Trail on March 24.

The juvenile is also facing charges related to allegedly being in a street gang, firing a weapon from a vehicle and injuring someone by shooting them. He was arraigned on Friday and is currently being held at the juvenile hall in Indio.

Following the shooting, police conducted an initial investigation that led them to a suspect vehicle in the 35-700 block of Date Palm Drive, about 3 miles away from where the body was found. They then arrested Daniel Morales Jr., a 29-year-old Cathedral City resident. Morales was charged with the same crimes as the juvenile.

However, at the time of Morales' arrest, police confirmed they were still searching for a second suspect in connection with the shooting. They also released a photo of that suspect. Cathedral City Police confirmed Friday that the juvenile is the second suspect and said there are no outstanding suspects in the investigation.

Police said the juvenile was arrested by the department's Gang Impact Team but did not say where the arrest occurred or if the juvenile is a resident of the city.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

