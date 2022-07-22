17-year-old arrested in deadly Moss Point shooting that left a teen dead

A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a fatal March 8 shooting, police said Thursday.

The suspect, Emanuel Tamarus Scott of Moss Point, was arrested on July 21 in connection with the killing of Caltavious Anderson, 19, Moss Point Police announced on Facebook.

The shooting occurred in the 6100 block of Dora Court.

According to police, the arrest was made without incident and with the assistance of the FBI Task Force.

If you have any information relating to the crime, contact Det. Vince Nye or the Moss Point Police Department at 228-475-1711.