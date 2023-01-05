17-year-old arrested in deadly shooting at Carmichael apartment complex on New Year’s Day

A teenage boy has been arrested in connection with a New Year’s Day shooting death at a Carmichael apartment complex, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Westwood Lane, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday in a news release.

A man with a gunshot wound was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel, according to the news release.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the homicide, the Sheriff’s Office said in an update to posted to social media later Wednesday. His identity will not be released because he is a juvenile.

The victim has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Salvador Velasquez Robledo, 19, of Stockton.