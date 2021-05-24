17-year-old arrested in Duluth's first homicide of 2021

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

A 17-year-old boy is under arrest and accused of fatally shooting a 22-year-old man over the weekend in Duluth, marking the city's first homicide of the year.

Police said the gunfire occurred about 7:10 p.m. Saturday downtown in the 100 block of E. 3rd Street.

Authorities have yet to say what led the shooting, and they are asking for the public's help in their investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or 1-218-730-5050, which connects to the Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit.

The identities of the victim and the suspect have not been released. Police did say both are from Duluth.

Duluth's first homicide last year occurred on Sept. 6, when 3-year-old Cameron Gordon was killed in his Lakeside neighborhood home. Jordan W. Carter, 31, who was the fiancé of the boy's mother, remains charged with second-degree murder. Gordon claimed at the time that the boy's traumatic head injuries were the result of a fall.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

Recommended Stories

  • Rick Santorum Out at CNN After Backlash Over Native American Comments

    Former Republican Senator Rick Santorum is out as a commentator at CNN, a network representative confirmed to TheWrap. His ouster comes weeks after outcry over comments the Pennsylvania Republican made about Native Americans in an April speech. His Twitter bio still identifies him as a senior political commentator for the network, which he joined in January 2017. In April, Santorum gave a speech for Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth group, in which he claimed there “isn’t much Native American culture in American culture” and said colonizers “birthed a nation from nothing.” A video clip of his speech went viral on social media, leading to public backlash against Santorum. “We came here and created a blank slate. We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes, we have Native Americans, but candidly, there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture,” the former senator and two-time presidential candidate said. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty.” The pushback was immediate. IllumiNative, a nonprofit focused on challenging negative narratives about Native Americans, called on CNN to fire Santorum at the end of April. Even CNN’s Don Lemon had sharp criticism for colleague Chris Cuomo when Cuomo allowed Santorum on his show following the comments. During that appearance, Santorum did not apologize, which particularly irked Lemon. A representative for Santorum did not immediately return a request for comment. Read original story Rick Santorum Out at CNN After Backlash Over Native American Comments At TheWrap

  • Analysis-Bloody Mexican election campaign exposes chronic security woes

    Abel Murrieta was handing out campaign flyers on the street this month when a gunman shot him in broad daylight at point-blank range, making him the latest candidate murdered in one of the bloodiest election campaigns in Mexico's recent history. Running for mayor in mid-term elections on June 6, Murrieta died in Ciudad Obregon, a city in the northern state of Sonora named for former Mexican president Alvaro Obregon, who was himself shot dead in 1928 before he could begin a second term. An ex-attorney general of Sonora, Murrieta was the 83rd politician killed in Mexico since September, according to Etellekt, a security consultancy.

  • Gunfire erupts between gunman, NYPD officers in Bronx

    Sources say Calvin Peterkin put his hands up, as if to surrender, but then opened fire at officers at close range.

  • Dozens of constitutional scholars tell Congress it has power to make D.C. a state

    The experts are vouching for the constitutionality of D.C. statehood and pushing back against criticisms that stand in its way.

  • Sudan court sentences officer to death for killing protester

    The court ruled that the officer, Youssef Mohieldin al-Fiky, a major with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, rammed a protester with his car as security forces were dispersing a sit-in outside the military headquarters in June 2019. The protester, Hanafy Abdel-Shakour, was one of over 120 people killed during the brutal crackdown on demonstrators in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan that June. It followed two months after the military ousted then-President Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his nearly three-decade autocratic rule.

  • Floyd killing prompts some states to limit or ban chokeholds

    Democratic Rep. Leslie Herod had no luck persuading her colleagues in the Colorado Legislature to ban police from using chokeholds after the death of a 23-year-old Black man in suburban Aurora in 2019. Within a month of Floyd’s death, Colorado lawmakers took the step they had avoided after the death of Elijah McClain and approved a ban on chokeholds as part of broader police reform legislation.

  • Stephen Colbert says he's going back before live audiences

    CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert's late-night show will return to doing live episodes on June 14, with a vaccinated audience in New York's Ed Sullivan Theater. Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination before being allowed in Colbert's audience, CBS said. Colbert did his first show remotely on March 16, 2020, with a monologue taped from his bathtub at home.

  • Celeb Tanning Artists Share 17 At-Home Self-Tanners That Rival an Actual Tan

    Plus, their best application tips.

  • 'They do what they want': Minneapolis police injured protesters with rubber bullets. The city has taken little action.

    Minneapolis police fired "less lethal" projectiles at nonviolent protesters last year. There's scant evidence the city has strengthened its oversight.

  • What to Watch on Sunday: We get 6 finales tonight, but 1 show will not return

    Finales tonight for CBS dramas, Fox animated comedies and a singing competition series. Which one is canceled?

  • Police investigate 3 shootings that occurred within 15 minutes in Philadelphia

    Philadelphia has surpassed 200 homicides for the year as another violent weekend leaves more than a dozen people shot.

  • How a Sweeping New Proposal Would Limit Police Use of Force in New York

    NEW YORK — Police officers in New York state could only use physical force as a last resort, would have to meet a higher threshold for using deadly force and would face new criminal penalties for violating those guidelines under a sweeping legislative proposal unveiled Friday. If adopted, the changes could drastically alter the nature of law enforcement in New York at a time when the issue of police accountability is at the center of a fraught national debate over persistent racism in America’s criminal justice system. The legislation was proposed by Letitia James, the state’s attorney general, who said in a statement that her goal was to provide “clear and legitimate standards for when the use of force is acceptable and enacting real consequences for when an officer crosses that line.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The proposal — announced nearly a year after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, killed George Floyd, a Black man — came amid continuing calls for increasing the accountability applied to officers who are involved in such killings. Although a jury convicted Chauvin of murder last month, the outcome underscored the rarity of such verdicts. Various states have responded to the widespread protests that followed Floyd's death by revisiting laws that guide officers’ use of force, but those efforts have yet to broadly alter the legal landscape related to policing. Some experts questioned whether introducing ambiguous new guidelines could make it harder to secure convictions against officers who use force improperly. James’ proposal — sponsored in the state Legislature by Brooklyn Democrats Sen. Kevin Parker and Assembly member Nick Perry — is certain to face opposition from Republicans and potentially some moderate Democrats in suburban districts. The legislation would amend state law to require officers to exhaust so-called de-escalation tactics, like verbal warnings, before using force and would create a “last resort” standard for justifying such a use of force. “Police officers are imbued with an incredible amount of police power and state power,” James, a Democrat, said at a news conference in Manhattan Friday. “The state has every right to demand that that power is used as seldom as possible, and when it must be used, only appropriately and proportionally.” Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, which represents police officers in New York City, criticized the legislation sharply. “This sweeping proposal would make it impossible for police officers to determine whether or not we are permitted to use force in a given situation,” he said in a statement. “The only reasonable solution will be to avoid confrontations where force might become necessary.” Democratic lawmakers have yet to meet to discuss the proposal, but it appears to have the support from the party’s state Senate leaders. Sen. Michael Gianaris, the deputy majority leader, spoke in favor of the bill at the news conference Friday. The legislation could become part of a broader police accountability package that lawmakers hope to pass before their current session ends in June. James’ office oversees a unit that is responsible for investigating police killings of unarmed people. The unit, established after the death of Eric Garner in police custody on Staten Island in 2014, has never secured a conviction. While the proposed law could make it easier for prosecutors to bring charges against officers who use lethal force, the way it is written could make it easier to convince juries of reasonable doubt, said Dennis Kenney, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor. He noted that juries have historically given officers the benefit of the doubt in ambiguous circumstances. “It creates a great deal of unnecessary ambiguity,” Kenney said. “They may more easily be able to bring charges, but they’ll have more difficultly getting convictions because it’s easier to create reasonable doubt.” In one recent high-profile case involving the attorney general's unit, James announced in February that a grand jury had declined to indict officers in Rochester who handcuffed and pinned a Black man, Daniel Prude, to the pavement until he lost consciousness. He died a week later. James said at the time that the grand jury’s decision was the result of laws that protect the police. “The current laws on deadly force have created a system that utterly and abjectly failed Mr. Prude and so many others before him,” she said then. If James’ proposal becomes law, New York would be following the lead of New Jersey, which overhauled its use-of-force policies last year to prohibit officers from using physical force against civilians except as a last resort. New Jersey’s attorney general had the authority to rewrite the rules, which he did in consultation with law enforcement and civil right groups, but any changes that New York makes require legislative approval. James’ legislation would also establish criminal penalties for officers who use force that is “grossly in excess of what is warranted” in situations where they cause injury or death. Under the changes, prosecutors could evaluate whether an officer’s actions were responsible for creating the need of force in the first place. In New York City, the Police Department’s patrol guide gives officers almost total discretion with regard to when the use of force is appropriate. The use of de-escalation techniques is encouraged, but only “when appropriate and consistent with personal safety,” the patrol guide says. The Police Department prohibits officers from shooting at a suspect who is fleeing if there is no imminent threat of death or serious injury to the police or other people. Officers are encouraged to use only as much force as is “reasonable” to subdue a suspect. Still, officers who are found to have used excessive force rarely face serious consequences or even any punishment at all within the department, disciplinary records show. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Secret security agents were on board 'hijacked' Belarusian flight, Ryanair boss claims

    Michael O’Leary, the boss Of Ryanair, has said he believes there were Belarusian KGB agents on board the flight forced to land in Minsk by a Belarusian military aircraft. “It is a case of state-sponsored hijacking,” he told NewstalkFM Ireland after Roman Protasevich, an exiled opposition journalist was arrested on the Ryanair plane "It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion," Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary told Ireland's Newstalk radio. "We believe there were some (Belarusian security agency) KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well." The United Kingdom and the European Union has called for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich. Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, said, “The UK condemns yesterday’s actions by the Belarusian authorities, who arrested journalist Roman Protasevich on the basis of a ruse, having forced his flight to land in Minsk. Mr Lukashenko must be held to account for his outlandish actions. “The UK calls for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich and other political prisoners held in Belarus. The UK is working with our allies on a coordinated response, including further sanctions."

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • ‘Hung out to dry’: Young journalist fired by AP speaks out against her dismissal

    ‘I am one victim to the asymmetrical enforcement of rules around objectivity and social media that has censored so many journalists,’ Emily Wilder says

  • Police arrest 150 ‘unruly’ teenagers after thousands gather for TikTok star’s birthday

    The crowd vandalised shops, hurled fireworks, rocks, and bottles at the police

  • Trump turns on his own party and labels Republicans who don’t want to talk about Arizona ‘weak and stupid’

    Trump has critiqued Republicans, such as Representative Liz Cheney, for their disinterest in Arizona vote recount on conservative media

  • Secret police on board 'hijacked' plane forced to land in Belarus, Ryanair boss claims

    Michael O’Leary, the boss Of Ryanair, has said he believes there were Belarusian KGB agents on board the flight forced to land in Minsk by a Belarusian military aircraft. “It is a case of state-sponsored hijacking,” he told NewstalkFM Ireland after Roman Protasevich, an exiled opposition journalist was arrested on the Ryanair plane "It appears the intent of the authorities was to remove a journalist and his travelling companion," Ryanair chief executive Michael O'Leary told Ireland's Newstalk radio. "We believe there were some (Belarusian security agency) KGB agents offloaded at the airport as well." The United Kingdom and the European Union has called for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich. Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, said, “The UK condemns yesterday’s actions by the Belarusian authorities, who arrested journalist Roman Protasevich on the basis of a ruse, having forced his flight to land in Minsk. Mr Lukashenko must be held to account for his outlandish actions. “The UK calls for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich and other political prisoners held in Belarus. The UK is working with our allies on a coordinated response, including further sanctions."

  • Biden reveals Irish PM’s rebuke on Covid has him worried about waning US influence

    US President discussed his anxiety about America’s international influence, Covid and being Irish in America

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories