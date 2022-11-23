17-year-old arrested for fatal shooting at Mercer Mall parking lot

Nov. 23—PRINCETON — A 17-year-old Princeton teen has been arrested for murder in connection with last week's fatal shooting at the Mercer Mall parking lot, authorities said.

Due to the juvenile's age, his name is not being released.

The victim in the shooting was Marquise Mclean, 35, from Thomasville, N.C., according to deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Office.

The victim was shot in the parking lot in front of Sauced and Loaded on Nov. 17 around 2:30 a.m., Chief Deputy Alan Christian said.

"Of course, the investigation continues into the reasoning behind the shooting," he added.

And earlier report by Detective-Cpl. M.T. Hatfield stated the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Christian said authorities are unaware at this time of any relationship between the victim and the suspect.

The suspect was arrested on Monday, Capt. Jesse J. Ruble said.

A detention hearing for the teen was held Monday afternoon.

Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian K. Cochran praised the efforts of law enforcement during the investigation into this crime.

"The Mercer County Sheriff's Department has worked tirelessly over the last week to get this senseless violent crime solved and they are continuing their work to make sure that any other person involved is brought to justice," Cochran said. "I am very glad to have these deputies working so hard for our citizens of Mercer County who are on the right side of the law."

Cochran said his office cannot comment on the status of any juvenile proceedings.

"Until any case involving a juvenile is transferred to adult status, all court hearings involving any juvenile must be closed and confidential according to West Virginia law," Cochran said.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

