17-year-old arrested for kicking elderly Asian woman on SF Muni bus

[Source]

Before you read:

A 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the brutal assault of an elderly Asian woman on a San Francisco Muni bus last month.

The incident, which was caught on video, occurred as soon as the victim boarded the 38 bus at Geary and Laguna on her way to work.

“I get in the bus, need to scan my Clipper. I saw him standing up — he kicked me with his foot. In the stomach,” the Indonesian victim, identified only as Lisa, told ABC7 News after the attack.

More from NextShark: These plastic-hungry fungi in China might just be the key to solving the world’s waste

The 79-year-old reportedly hit her head on a railing as she collapsed to the ground. Medics transported her to the hospital to treat her non-life-threatening injuries.

Her assailant managed to escape on foot. On Monday, police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old male, who turned out to already be in custody in Contra Costa County due to another offense.

The teenager, who has not been identified because of his age, was taken to the San Francisco Juvenile Justice Center on Dec. 29, 2022. He was booked on charges of aggravated assault and elder abuse.

More from NextShark: ‘I really want to meet Hanako!’: Grief-stricken mother remembers daughter killed in SF hit-and-run in first Obon festival without her

Although the teenager has been apprehended, investigation into the case continues. Anyone with information is urged to call 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411, beginning the message with “SFPD.”

Related stories:

More from NextShark: Australian man who strangled sleeping teenager believed he was being chased by the Chinese government

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Police Seek Help to ID Man Behind Violent Anti-Asian Attack in NYC