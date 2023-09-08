17-year-old arrested for making threats against Walnut Township Local School District

MILLERSPORT -- Fairfield County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Millersport area due to threats made against the school district via text message to the sheriff's office Thursday around 3:48 p.m.

Deputies arrived on the scene and were able to apprehend a 17-year-old juvenile suspect, according to Sheriff Alex Lape. The juvenile was arrested and will be placed in the Multi County Juvenile Detention Center.

Detectives are continuing the investigation with the potential of additional charges to follow, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office has been in contact with the superintendent and has developed a plan for the school day on Friday to assure the safety of all the staff and students in the Walnut Township Local School District.

According to Lape, the sheriff's office takes these types of threats extremely seriously and fully investigates each case.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Threats against Walnut Township Schools result in arrest of juvenile