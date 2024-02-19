17-year-old arrested for murder of 16-year-old at Snellville party over the weekend, GBI says
A Decatur 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old boy shot to death at a party in Snellville on Saturday.
On Saturday, Feb. 17, Snellville police say a fight broke out during a party in the 1900 block of Scenic Highway in Snellville.
On Sunday, Snellville police asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of Nasir Davis, 16, of Lithonia.
Investigators determined that during the fight, Keegan Gates, 17, shot Davis.
Investigators say the two knew each other.
Davis was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Gates was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail and will face charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform an autopsy on Davis.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Snellville Police Department at (770) 985-3555, or the GBI regional investigative office in Atlanta at (770) 388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.
