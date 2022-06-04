17-year-old arrested in Poulsbo's Waterfront Park after flare gun threat

POULSBO – A teenager was taken into custody by police in Waterfront Park on Friday afternoon after he allegedly pointed a flare gun at a driver.

Officers were called shortly before 4 p.m. about a pair of teenagers, one of who had pointed a bright orange handgun at a driver, said Lt. Howard Leeming with the Poulsbo Police Department. Officers found the two male teenagers in the downtown park – one 15, the other 17 – and after an officer ordered the older youth to take his hands out of his pockets, he didn't comply, Leeming said. As the officers were attempting to handcuff the 17-year-old, he fought with them but was eventually taken into custody.

No one was injured, Leeming said.

Officers found a flare gun in the 17-year-old's pocket, and he was taken to the Kitsap County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree assault for threatening someone with a firearm, Leeming reported.

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: 17-year-old arrested in Poulsbo after flare gun threat