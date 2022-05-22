17-year-old arrested after reportedly exchanging fire with Evansville police outside bar

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A 17-year-old was arrested and accused of attempted murder after reportedly exchanging fire with Evansville police early Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the incident.

Denali Thomas was booked into the Vanderburgh County jail. According to an EPD news release, two officers working off-duty at the Corner Pocket Bar on North Fulton Avenue "observed several individuals crowded together (who) appeared to be physically fighting" outside.

They allegedly saw a man with a handgun, who they believe to be Thomas.

As police approached and identified themselves, Thomas reportedly ran before turning around and firing "at least one shot at the officer," the release states. He missed. An officer, who is not identified in the release, fired back but didn't hit Thomas.

Police caught Thomas after a short chase. According to the release, several shell casings were found outside the bar, and a handgun was located near Florence Street.

Thomas didn't give a statement to police when they spoke to him and an adult guardian at EPD headquarters, the release states.

Thomas is preliminarily charged with attempted murder and has been waived to adult court. The case hadn't been entered into court records as of Sunday morning.

