17-year-old arrested after shooting in Chester County

A teenager faces multiple counts of attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Chester County on Saturday afternoon.

Chester County officials posted about the shooting on social media shortly after it occurred, saying it happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near Chester Avenue in the Town of Great Falls.

Just after midnight on Sunday, a 17-year-old boy was arrested at a residence on Mclinton Road.

Officials say he’s charged with 4 counts of attempted murder.

Due to his age, his name won’t be released at this time. Channel 9 asked the Chester County Sheriff’s Office what led to the shooting, how many people were injured in the shooting, and how they’re recovering.

