17-year-old arrested in shooting death of transgender woman, APD says

Atlanta police have arrested and charged a 17-year-old in the shooting death of a transgender woman last week.

Police said they responded to 2400 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Southwest Atlanta on April 18 to a person shot call. When they arrived, they found Koko Williams dead from a gunshot wound.

Officials say 17-year-old Jermarcus Jernigan turned himself in to police yesterday and he was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Jernigan has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Williams was a rising star, according to her family. She was about to have one of her songs debut on a hit television show when she was killed.

Williams was one of two Black transgender women killed in shootings within a week. Ashley Burton, 37, was also shot and killed that week; no arrests have been made in her death.

In a previous statement, Atlanta police said they’re also investigating a third shooting that critically injured a Black transgender woman in January on Highland Ave.

Investigators do not believe any of the cases are connected at this time, but said they understand the widespread concern in the community.

