17-year-old arrested for shooting friend in Florida, Sheriff’s Office says

A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday after shooting a friend in the back late Friday in a Deltona park, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 17-year-old boy was arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed firearm, discharging a firearm in public and improper exhibition of a firearm after seriously injuring a friend who also was 17, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Orlando Sentinel does not publish names of minors who are arrested unless they are charged as adults.

The 17-year-old, who was sitting in the right rear passenger seat, and three friends were in a car near Three Island Nature Park when he accidentally shot his friend in the back, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The 17-year-old then ran away from the scene and tossed the gun, which has yet to be located, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded around 6:15 p.m. on Friday to a shooting and were flagged down by two men waiving and yelling for help at Howland Boulevard near Candler Drive, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is in stable but critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

