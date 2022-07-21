17-year-old arrested after shooting near Lake George Tuesday

ST. CLOUD ― A 17-year-old boy from St. Cloud was taken into custody Wednesday after a person was shot at near Lake George Tuesday evening, according to police.

The boy was unnamed in the press release. Police said he was arrested and is expected to be charged with second-degree assault, reckless discharge of a firearm, carrying a gun without a permit and possessing a firearm under the age of 18. He was taken to Stearns County Jail to be transferred to a secure juvenile detention center.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, St. Cloud police responded to Lake George on a report of shots fired. Officers were unable to locate anyone involved in the shooting.

On Wednesday investigators located the individual who was shot at and determined he was not injured.

The investigation remains active, police said. Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or at tricountycrimestoppers.org.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: 17-year-old arrested after shooting near Lake George in St. Cloud