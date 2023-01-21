17-year-old arrested after shooting victim found at MS Coast grocery store, police say

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after Gulfport police found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound outside of a Mississippi Coast grocery store.

Police responded to the area near Rouses on East Pass Road in reference to a shooting at 6:23 p.m. and found the wounded woman, who was airlifted to a hospital for treatment, Sgt. Jason Ducré said in a press release.

The investigation revealed that Trinyell Marshun Coats Jr. was using a ride sharing service when he was dropped off in the area of Tennessee Street and Chicago Avenue.

The teen admitted to firing a gun that struck the victim, Ducré said.

While the shooting did not occur at Rouses, the victim was able to get there for help, WLOX reported from the scene.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

Coats faces an aggravated assault charge and is in the Harrison County jail on a $250,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Nick Patano.