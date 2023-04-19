17-year-old arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Mount Vernon drive-by shooting

Mount Vernon police announced Tuesday the arrest of a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting after a man was shot multiple times last Monday.

On April 10, just after 1:40 a.m., officers with the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to the 300 block of South Baker Street after a gunshot victim called 911.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 22-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Medical crews transported him to Skagit Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Search warrants led investigators to evidence establishing probable cause for the 17-year-old’s arrest, MVPD said. He was taken into custody around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday.

After his arrest, a search warrant was served in the 800 block of Garfield Street for additional evidence. Police identified a second suspect who is currently in custody on an unrelated case — investigators plan to file charges on them as well.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that could help investigators is asked to call the 24-hour dispatch information number at 360-336-6271.