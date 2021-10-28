17-year-old arrested for threatening Cameron High School on social media: police

A 17-year-old student of Cameron High School has been arrested after posting a threatening message on social media, according to police.

The Cameron Police Department said Wednesday they were first notified of the threat by members of school administration and the school resource officer on Tuesday night. The student, whose identity has not been disclosed by authorities, was taken into custody in nearby St. Joseph.

Cameron detectives interviewed the teenager and arrested him afterward, the department said in a statement on Facebook. Police say the teen was taken to a juvenile detention center and court charges are pending.

Details about the nature of the threat were not immediately disclosed by police. An email sent to the department late Wednesday night was not immediately returned.

Cameron is a town of 10,000 roughly 30 miles northeast of Kansas City limits. Its high school has roughly 500 students enrolled.