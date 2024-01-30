17-year-old’s body found on side of road in 2022, VT cops say. Now, two are arrested

A 17-year-old’s body was found on the side of the road nearly two years ago in Vermont. Now, a man and woman have been arrested in relation to his death, state police announced Jan. 30.

Isiah Rodriguez, of Springfield, Massachusetts, was shot to death before his body was located along a road in Danby on Feb. 3, 2022, according to state police.

He had several gunshot wounds to his torso, police said.

Two residents of Bennington, Ashley Wicks, 32, and Shawn Bulson, 28, were arrested on charges of being accessories after the fact to the shooting that killed Rodriguez, authorities said in a news release.

Wicks is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to police.

Information regarding their legal representation wasn’t immediately available.

Wicks and Bulson are the first to be arrested in connection with the killing of Rodriguez, police said.

More arrests are expected, according to authorities.

After Rodriguez was found dead, a “complex, lengthy investigation” revealed his death stemmed from an argument over drug trafficking and stolen guns, police said.

The dispute involved a “group of people,” according to police.

Both Wicks and Bulson were expected to be arraigned Jan. 30, according to authorities.

“No additional information is available at this time,” police said.

Bennington is about 155 miles northwest of Boston.

