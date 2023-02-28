17-year-old bound, kidnapped in Cranberry during armed home invasion

A 17-year-old was bound and kidnapped during a home invasion in Cranberry overnight.

Police were called to Stockton Ridge, a gated community, for a reported kidnapping around 1:30 a.m., according to a report.

Channel 11′s Lori Houy is gathering more details and will have a Live report on Channel 11 News at Noon.

A 39-year-old woman told police that two men with weapons entered her home and bound her and her 17-year-old son and ransacked the home. The men left with the woman’s son at gunpoint, according to police.

The men fled in the victim’s vehicle, abandoning it a short distance away, where police believe another vehicle was waiting.

Beaver County 911 received a call around 5 a.m. from the 17-year-old from a convenience store in Rochester. He has been reunited with his mother, according to police.

Cranberry police are investigating. Police believe the robbery was not random and that the family was targeted for unknown reasons.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-776-5180 ext. 5.

