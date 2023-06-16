17-year-old boy arrested in connection with Revere Beach shooting facing shooting charges

A 17-year-old boy already in custody in connection with a shooting at Revere Beach on Memorial Day Weekend is facing additional shooting charges.

Detectives added two counts of assault and battery by means of discharging a firearm against the teen. The suspect had already been charged with firearm offenses and had been held in Chelsea District Court since a dangerousness hearing Monday.

Police say the teen fired a handgun during a fight near one of the bathhouses on Revere Beach Boulevard, striking a 51-year-old female bystander and grazing another 17-year-old boy.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW