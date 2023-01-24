17-year-old boy facing several charges after alleged armed kidnapping, carjacking

Dracut Police arrested a 17-year-old Tewksbury boy who is facing several felony charges in connection with an alleged armed kidnapping and carjacking over the weekend.

On Saturday around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm in the area of 2083 Bridge St. in Dracut, police said.

An investigation determined that a male in a long fur coat, later identified as the teen, approached a man who was pumping gas, brandished a firearm, and demanded the keys to a vehicle. The vehicle owner declined to provide his keys, and the suspect left the area in another vehicle, according to police.

Then around 10:15 a.m., another male came to the Dracut Police station and reported he had been previously kidnapped at gunpoint by a male later allegedly identified as the same teen.

Officers determined the vehicle the suspect fled the gas station in was an Uber. The driver had picked up the teen on Bridge Street when he allegedly demanded the Uber driver at gunpoint to take him around the area.

Eventually, the teen allowed the Uber to refuel at the gas station at which time police believed the teen attempted to carjack another man.

There were no reported injuries.

The teen, who is known to the police, later turned himself in.

He was arraigned Monday at Lowell Juvenile Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW