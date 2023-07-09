17-year-old boy fatally shot outside La Habra Walmart

A 17-year-old boy died and a man was wounded in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot in La Habra on Friday night. (KTLA)

A 17-year-old boy died and a man was wounded in a shooting in a Walmart parking lot in La Habra on Friday night.

Officers responded to 911 calls at 1340 S. Beach Blvd. around 8:35 p.m. Friday. They found the two victims outside of a gray Infiniti sedan, said Lt. Nick Baclit of the La Habra Police Department.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center, where he is in stable condition, Baclit said.

The investigation is ongoing. There is no immediate risk to the community, the department said in a news release Friday night.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the La Habra police at (562) 383-4300.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.