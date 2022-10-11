17-year-old boy fatally shot in South Shore, police say

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The boy was followed by an unknown male, who opened fire on the boy on the 1900 block of East 79th Street around 8:38 a.m., police said.

The boy sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was then pronounced, police said. No other injuries were reported.

The unknown male fled from the scene and is not yet in custody. The investigation is ongoing.