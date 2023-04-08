17-year-old boy fatally wounded Friday evening in Dunning neighborhood, police say

A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday evening during a fight in the Dunning neighborhood, Chicago said.

About 7 p.m., the teen was in the 6700 block of West Belmont Avenue when he was involved in a fight with a known individual who pulled out a weapon and opened fire before fleeing the scene.

The teen suffered a wound to the lower abdomen, and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, said police.

He was identified as Daniel Rios, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.