17-year-old boy found shot dead in Dallas street, authorities say; no arrest announced

A driver on Wednesday found in a street in Dallas the body of a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in a homicide, police said.

Isaias Esquivel was lying in the 600 block of North Prairie Avenue when he was discovered, Dallas police said. The passing driver reported the death about 9 p.m.

Police did not announce an arrest.

Police asked anyone with information about the killing to call homicide Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or email him at jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.