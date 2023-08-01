17-year-old boy hospitalized after shooting in South L.A.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in South Los Angeles on Monday night but was able to flee his attackers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The teen was walking down Towne Avenue near East 79th Street in the Florence neighborhood around 10 p.m. when he heard footsteps and then several gunshots, according to an LAPD spokesperson. He started to run away and realized that he had been shot, police said.

He was taken to a hospital and was stable, according to the LAPD.

It was not clear whether the shooting was gang-related and no arrests have been made, the LAPD said.

No other details were available.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.