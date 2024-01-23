17-year-old boy identified in deadly shooting Sunday in Dayton

Jan. 22—Dayton police are investigating a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy in Dayton Sunday night.

The boy was identified as Deandre Ferguson by Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.

Just before 7:15 p.m., officers were called to a shooting on Kammer Avenue near North Woodward Avenue.

When they arrived, they found the teen — later identified as Ferguson — and he was transported to the hospital, Dayton police Lt. Steven Bauer said.

The teen was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital.

A 24-year-old man was identified as a suspect and has already spoke to officers, Bauer added. He is not in custody at this time.

The homicide unit is continuing to investigate the shooting.

A 911 caller requested an ambulance after she said she saw a person hanging out of a car had been shot and was asking for help, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

Dispatch records also indicated the shooting may have been part of an attempted robbery.

Ferguson was the second teen to die in a shooting in about two days in Dayton.

Around 4:35 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Cambridge Avenue.

Dreshun Fox-Bolds, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office.

It's not clear if any suspects have been identified in the shooting on Friday. A 911 caller told Montgomery County Regional Dispatch they saw three men running away, according to dispatch.

Both cases remain under investigation by Dayton police.