17-year-old boy killed, another victim injured after shooting in Raleigh, officials say

A teen is dead after a late-night shooting in Raleigh.

The shooting happened at Old Austin Peay and James Road just before midnight on Aug. 28.

According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), two victims were shot.

Memphis Fire officials confirmed two victims, both males, were taken to Regional One.

One was a 17-year-old, who died, police said.

No suspect information has been released.

Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.

