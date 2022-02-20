17-year-old boy killed in Chesapeake shooting

A Saturday afternoon shooting left a 17-year-old boy dead in Chesapeake.

Officers were dispatched at 1:07 p.m. for a report of gunshots near the Camelot Community Center at 948 King Arthur Dr.

When police arrived, they found the teenager with injuries considered to be potentially life-threatening. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to a Sunday update from police.

Police have not identified the teenager and have not released details about a suspect.

Anyone with information that will help investigators is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.

