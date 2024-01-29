17-year-old boy killed, girlfriend injured in Miramar drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a drive-by shooting on a major thoroughfare Sunday night in Miramar; his girlfriend who was riding in the passenger seat survived.

Johnnie Henderson, of Miami-Dade County, and his 17-year-old girlfriend were driving south near the 3600 block of University Drive shortly before 8 p.m. when they were shot at from a passing car, said Tania Rues, Miramar Police spokesperson. Both Henderson and the girl in the passenger seat were shot.

Henderson died at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. His girlfriend, whose name police have not released, is in stable condition and expected to recover, Rues said.

It is not yet known whether the shooting was random or targeted, Rues said. Police have not identified a motive.

Police do not have any information to release as of Monday afternoon about the car the shooter or shooters were in.

Authorities ask anyone who may have witnessed the shooting to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or the Miramar Police Department.

