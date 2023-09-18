17-year-old boy killed by gunshots fired into his Rio Linda home, sheriff says

Molly Jarone
·1 min read
A 17-year-old boy was killed early Monday in a shooting in Rio Linda, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to the 6900 block of 22nd Street after receiving a call at 2:15 a.m., said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim died of at least one gunshot wound, he said. He was hit when a suspect fired several shots at the house where he lived.

Deputies found no witnesses in their canvass of the area and no suspect information has been released, Gandhi said.

