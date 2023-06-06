17-year-old boy ordered held without bail after Revere Beach shooting, state police say

A 17-year-old boy wanted on a warrant following a shooting at Revere Beach over Memorial Day weekend is being held without bail after surrendering at a Boston court on Tuesday afternoon, state police said.

The teen, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, was ordered held pending a dangerousness hearing following his arraignment Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on firearm charges, including carrying a firearm without a license and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dave Procopio said in a statement Tuesday.

Investigators recently obtained an arrest warrant for the teen during an investigation into a double shooting that occurred near one the bathhouses on Revere Beach Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, Procopio said.

No charges have yet been filed for the actual shooting, during which a 51-year-old woman was struck in the lower body, Procopio said. A juvenile male also was grazed by a gunshot.

Video earlier obtained by Boston 25 shows the moments a gunman opened fire near Revere Beach on May 28, striking a teenage girl.

The video, taken from a window near Shirley and Centennial avenues, shows a group of youths apparently fighting on the street. A young man, wearing grey shorts and a white top, pushes back from the group and pulls out a gun and starts shooting into a crowd of people. The gunman appears to fire seven shots. At least one of the bullets struck a 17-year-old girl.

Three people shot near Revere Beach, multiple juveniles in custody

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and additional charges are possible, Procopio said.

Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County worked with the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section to locate the 17-year-old.

A dangerousness hearing for the teen is scheduled for Monday in Chelsea District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW