17-year-old boy shot in abdomen; second teen shot in Chicago in an hour

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot on Chicago's South Side Sunday afternoon, just blocks away from where another teen was shot about an hour earlier.

At about 4:53 p.m., a 17-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 700 block of South Lafayette when he was struck to the abdomen by gunfire, police said.

The boy was transported to an area hospital in good condition.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.