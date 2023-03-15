Boy, 17, shot dead on Brooklyn street; killing believed to be gang-related

A 17-year-old boy was killed in a Wednesday shooting that was believed to be gang-related on a Brooklyn street, according to police.

The young victim walked out of YaYa Deli at the corner of Saratoga Ave. and Prospect Place in Brownsville around 4:55 p.m., where he was met by a few young men, cops and a witness said.

“Two shots rang out and he was lying on the floor,” the man, who did not want to be identified, told the Daily News.

The teen was shot in the torso, according to police sources.

“When they lifted up his shirt, he was hit in the front,” the man recalled. “He was bleeding from the mouth.”

Medics rushed him to Interfaith Medical Center, but he could not be saved.

The teen, whose name was not immediately released, lived on the block he was gunned down on.

“He was a good kid,” a family member at the apartment told The News. “He was scholarly and he liked to rap.”

There were no immediate arrests.