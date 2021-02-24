17-year-old boy shot to death in north Reading

Steven Henshaw, Reading Eagle, Pa.

Feb. 24—A teenager was shot to death at 10th and Buttonwood streets Tuesday night, Reading police said Wednesday.

Police were dispatched about 8 p.m. for a shooting and found the male victim dead of apparent gunshot wounds in the 400 block of North 10th, said Capt. Cheryl Pentheny of the investigations division.

A trail of blood led to the 17-year-old victim's body from the 1000 block of Buttonwood Street, where the incident began, she said.

Police cordoned off the area.

The victim was pronounced dead at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday by Berks County Deputy Coroner Todd Kegerise. An autopsy is scheduled for tonight in Reading Hospital, acting Coroner Jonn M. Hollenbach said.

Police units were in the 1000 block around midmorning Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Reading police at 610-655-6246.

Tips can also be made via Crime Alert Berks County's anonymous tip line, 877-373-9913. Tips can also be sent via text, using the keyword "alert berks," to 847411. Crime Alert will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest.

