17-year-old boy shot, injured in Humboldt Park, police say

A shooter opened fire on a 17-year-old boy, wounding him, in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting, which took place in the 1300 block of North Homan Avenue around 7:50 p.m., resulted in a gunshot wound to the 17-year-old’s groin.

Paramedics took the teen to Humboldt Park Health, formerly Norwegian American Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. The shooting remains under investigation by detectives, according to police.