17-year-old boy shot, injured in Humboldt Park, police say

Adriana Pérez, Chicago Tribune

A shooter opened fire on a 17-year-old boy, wounding him, in the Humboldt Park neighborhood Saturday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting, which took place in the 1300 block of North Homan Avenue around 7:50 p.m., resulted in a gunshot wound to the 17-year-old’s groin.

Paramedics took the teen to Humboldt Park Health, formerly Norwegian American Hospital, where he was listed in good condition. The shooting remains under investigation by detectives, according to police.

Recommended Stories