17-year-old boy shot, killed in Carrick

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Carrick Monday night.

According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the scene in the 100 block of Parkfield Street at 10:02 p.m.

UPDATE: Police tell us the victim is a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the head. We’re told 5 people were home when it happened and the fatal shot was fired into the home from out on the street. @WPXI https://t.co/zalWkp6kBB — Pete DeLuca WPXI (@PeteDeLucaTV) February 14, 2023

Once on scene, first responders found the victim inside the residence with a fatal gunshot wound to the head. The victim was hit once, but police said at least two shots were fired.

Five people were in the home at the time of the shooting.

There is no information on any potential suspects at this time.

This is a developing story. Watch Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m. for the latest from investigators.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local teacher charged after investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship with student 2 people facing combined 50 felony charges for allegedly handing out guns to known gang members Bethel Park man charged for allegedly driving to police station while drunk to confront police VIDEO: Fire burns through roof at Elizabeth Forward High School, community trying to raise money DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts