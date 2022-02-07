17-year-old boy shot and killed in Columbia on Saturday night

Feb. 7—A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Village of Owen Brown in Columbia on Saturday night, police said.

Howard County Police said they were called to the 7300 block of Hickory Log Circle for a shooting just after 8 p.m.

Police said they found a victim in the parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Howard County General Hospital where he died.

Police identified the victim Monday as 17-year-old Christian Johnson of Columbia.

The department said the investigation is ongoing and there is no suspect yet, but there is a $5,000 reward for information in the case.