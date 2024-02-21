17-year-old boy shot, killed in Stockton's seventh homicide in 2024

Police are piecing together what led up to a shooting that left a teenager dead in north Stockton.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Stockton Police Department responded to the 6200 block of North Pershing Avenue between Douglas and West Swain roads after a 911 caller reported shots had been fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics were called to the scene and declared the boy dead. His name hasn't been released, pending notification of family by the San Joaquin County Medical Examiner's Office.

The police department released no information about a possible motive or suspect.

Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at (209) 937-8377 or submit an anonymous tip at stocktoncrimestoppers.org.

The boy's death marks the seventh homicide of the year in Stockton, according to police spokesman David Scott. At this time last year, there were nine homicides, Scott said.

