17-year-old Cape Henlopen High student charged after loaded gun found in backpack

A 17-year-old Cape Henlopen High School student was arrested Wednesday after a loaded gun was found in their backpack.

Staff at the Lewes school alerted the school resource officer to the possibility of a gun in a student's possession around 12:25 p.m. A loaded 9mm handgun was located in their backpack and the student was taken into custody without incident, according to Delaware State Police. No one was injured.

The teen was charged with two felonies: carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm in a school safety zone. They were committed to the Stevenson House Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.

Cape Henlopen High School near Lewes has canceled evening activities after a student brought a gun to school Wednesday.

The gun found in a student's backpack at Cape Henlopen High School.

Cape Henlopen School District parents received calls and emails from Assistant Superintendent Jenny Nauman on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., alerting them to the situation. After the student was removed from the building, the school day continued uninterrupted, Nauman said.

Extracurricular activities were planned to proceed as usual, but around 4:40 p.m., a second call and email went out from the district, this time from Cape Henlopen High School Principal Kristin DeGregory.

"The issue that occurred earlier today at Cape Henlopen High School is extremely concerning to the staff, students, and the entire Cape Henlopen School District community," she said. "Our administrative team and the Delaware State Police are focusing their efforts on investigating the incident and are working together to better understand what occurred and how similar incidents can be prevented in the future. For these reasons we feel it is best to postpone all of tonight's evening activities at Cape Henlopen High School."

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com or on Twitter @MarvelMcNaught.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Cape Henlopen High student, 17, arrested after loaded gun found