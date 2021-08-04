17-year-old charged as an adult with murder in fatal shooting in Laurel, police say

Aug. 4—Prince George's police have charged a 17-year-old with the murder of a 33-year-old man in Laurel last month, the department announced Tuesday.

Police said officers responded to a call at 1 p.m. July 24 in the 13300 block of Laurel Bowie Road for a reported shooting. Upon arriving, officers discovered Antoine Riley, of Laurel, outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Preliminary investigation shows the teenage boy and Riley knew each other and were having a dispute when the shooting occurred, police said.

The teen, who police did not identify, has been charged as an adult with first- and second-degree murder and related weapons charges.

In Maryland, children ages 14 and older are to be charged as adults if they are alleged to have committed a crime that, if done by an adult, is punishable by life in prison.

The teen is being held in custody in Oklahoma, awaiting extradition to Prince George's County.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call detectives at 301-516-2512. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at pgcrimesolvers.com or use the P3 Tips mobile app.