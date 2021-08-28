17-year-old charged with arson in connection with fires in Two Rivers area

Aug. 28—State investigators say they've arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with a string of fires since May that have put the small Interior Alaska communities of Two Rivers and Pleasant Valley on edge, including a lodge that burned to the ground early Monday.

The Alaska State Troopers said in a statement Friday that the teenager was seen on surveillance video filling a gas can at a local gas station just before a fire was set at Two Rivers Lodge, a restaurant and bar.

Two Rivers is east of Fairbanks along Chena Hot Springs Road and is home to just over 650 people. As many as 11 buildings have burned in the area since May.

Troopers did not release the boy's name and said only that he lives in Interior Alaska. After obtaining search warrants for the residence where the teen lives, investigators obtained digital and physical evidence in the case, the agency said.

The boy has been placed at the Fairbanks Youth Facility on two counts of first-degree arson, five counts of second-degree arson, and multiple counts of burglary and criminal mischief, the troopers said. The teen will be tried as an adult and will likely face additional charges, the statement said.

Troopers and the Alaska State Fire Marshal's Office made the arrest Thursday evening, the statement said. The months-long investigation involved the Alaska State Troopers, the Alaska Fire Marshal, the FBI and other agencies.

Two Rivers has no fire department, but residents formed a neighborhood watch group in the wake of the fires, and the Pleasant Valley Community Association raised more than $20,000 to reward people providing information about the fires.

The blazes destroyed three community buildings as well as other structures and residences, including fires at two homes that forced people to flee.

The fire at the Two Rivers Lodge, a community gathering spot near Mile 16 of Chena Hot Springs Road, forced five people to evacuate and displaced a woman who lived in an upstairs apartment in the building.