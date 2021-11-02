17-year-old charged with assaulting, carjacking woman on Grand Ave. and fleeing police

Nov. 2—A 17-year-old was charged Tuesday after police say he kicked a woman in the face, held a gun to her head and stole her car.

Derrick Leon Jiles Jr., 17, was charged in Ramsey County District Court with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a police officer.

The teen's mother told police she blames Ramsey County's juvenile policies that "let him off easy" from a prior gun-related charge and fears that it is only a matter of time before her son ends up dead, the complaint states.

According to the criminal complaint, about 3 p.m. Oct. 27, St. Paul police officers responded to a business at 975 Grand Avenue on a report of a robbery in progress.

A 53-year-old woman told police she had seen a teen, later identified as Jiles, and another teen hanging out behind the store when she went in to shop. The same two were still there when she exited a short time later. She told police it felt like they were waiting for her.

Charges say Jiles grabbed at the woman's bag and held a gun against the side of her head near her left temple and demanded the keys to her 2018 Mercedes Benz SUV.

According to the complaint, he grew impatient with her because she would not let go of her bag, so he tripped her, causing her to fall. He continued to tell her that he was going to shoot her. He kicked her in the face and stepped on her neck, the complaint states.

The woman screamed for help and a 19-year-old store employee came out. Jiles pointed the gun at the employee and told her to tell the woman to give him the keys to the car. The woman eventually got her keys out and gave them to him. He and the other male jumped into the Mercedes and drove off, the complaint states.

In the course of the investigation, police found surveillance video of Jiles and were told by other business owners that they had seen him hanging around, appearing to "case" their shops.

On Saturday, Ramsey County sheriff's deputies found the woman's Mercedes parked on Bush Street in St. Paul. A deputy placed a tire deflation device in front of the car and waited.

About 10 p.m., the Mercedes' lights came on and began to drive off. The deputy followed, activating lights and siren. The Mercedes had right blown tires, but the driver continued to flee at a high speed, through a red light and stop signs.

Near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Arcade Street, the Mercedes side-swiped another car and swerved into oncoming traffic, then came to an abrupt stop on Mackubin Street.

The deputy saw two boys get out and run. Jiles and the 15-year-old passenger were picked up by police but were uncooperative, the complaint states.

Jiles' mother told police that her son needs intervention because "he is not taking anything seriously."