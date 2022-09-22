17-Year-Old Charged In Deaths Of Missing Teens Found Fatally Shot On A North Carolina Trail

A suspect in the shooting deaths of two teenagers who were previously reported missing has been detained by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

17-year-old charged with murders of Lyric Woods 14, and Devin Clark 18, who were shot more than 10 times



According to Orange County’s Sheriff’s Facebook page, an unnamed 17-year-old has been charged with a juvenile petition two counts of first-degree murder.

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. “We will now work with local, state, and federal authorities to apprehend and present the suspect to the court system.”

“I want to thank the families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods for trusting us and the investigative process during this excruciatingly painful time. I hope the apprehension of this subject will bring them some comfort as they mourn their loved ones,” Blackwood said.

The two high-school students, 4-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were fatally shot on Sunday in Orange county after their families reported them missing over the weekend. The two young victims were found on a rural trail by ATV drivers.

According to the Independent, Shane Cannada, Woods’s stepfather, reported her missing on Saturday after he noticed her bed was empty. Cannada recalls his daughter taking a shower around 11 p.m. on Friday and assumes she left the house through an unlocked door.

According to a missing person’s report, Cannada doesn’t think his daughter ran away since the only belonging of hers missing was an iPad. A neighbor last saw Woods in a car with a strange man around 3 a.m. on Saturday.

The second victim, Devin Clark, was reported missing on Saturday after his parents last saw him on Friday night. Clark’s family has been unsure of his whereabouts since Friday but says law enforcement didn’t act promptly with an Amber Alert after they reported him missing due to his age. Clark was also last seen in a car with a man.

Clark’s mother, Tiffany Concepcion, described her son as an exceptional young man.

“At the end of the day, I just want justice. I’m sorry for her loss; I’m sorry for mine; it hurts. I wouldn’t want this for no parent, but at the end of the day, I need, I have to have answers,” Concepcion told WXII12.

Both families have confirmed that the two teens knew one another.

According to Perez Hilton, a resident of Orange County, David White, spoke to ABC 11 about the confusing amount of gunshots he heard that evening.

“I heard close to 10 shots going off like an automatic gun and paused for a little bit, and five more shots went off. I thought, ‘who’s shooting this late at night?,” White said.

North Carolina laws state that 16- and 17-year-old juveniles charged with first-degree murder are not tried as adults unless there is probable cause or an indictment.

Orange county officials are waiting for an official confirmation of the teen’s remains and cause of death from the Medical Examiner’s.