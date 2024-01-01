17-year-old charged in multiple robberies, carjackings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old was arrested after being accused of a carjacking and several robberies that occurred over a span of two days last week in Memphis.

On December 28, officers say they responded to a robbery of an individual at 9:30 p.m. at South Highland Street and Walker Avenue. The victims were robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, a black sedan stopped on Walker Avenue and turned on its hazard lights before three armed men got out of the car. The suspects approached the victims and pointed guns at them, demanding money.

The suspects reportedly took cell phones, air pods, cash, and credit cards from the victims before leaving the scene and going west on Walker Avenue.

On December 29 around 1:17 a.m., officers say they responded to a business robbery at a Cordova Waffle House on Varnavas Drive. Witnesses stated that a man followed an employee into the restaurant and demanded money.

MPD says that is when additional suspects came into Waffle House and took money from employees and the business before leaving in a black Sedan.

At 3:40 a.m., officers say they responded to 459 Summer Avenue regarding a carjacking at the Superman Market. The victim and his girlfriend stopped to get gas when they were carjacked.

Two armed men got out of a black Infiniti sedan and approached the victims, demanding them to get out of the car. Reports state that the suspects took the victim’s Saturn Vue before leaving the scene and going north on Perkins Road.

At 4:23 a.m., officers say they responded to Howard’s Donuts on Summer Avenue regarding another business robbery.

Police say that two men came into the store, went behind the counter, and demanded money while pointing guns at the employees.

The suspects reportedly took cash from the register and office before leaving the scene in a gray SUV. Police say the tag on the SUV came back positive as the stolen Saturn Vue from the Superman Market.

Shortly afterward, officers say they attempted a traffic stop after they saw the stolen Saturn Vue on National Street in Highland Heights.

The driver refused to stop and a police chase was initiated, reports state. The vehicle then stopped at Henry Avenue. Three men got out of the vehicle and ran.

Officers say they were able to detain one of the suspects in the 3400 block of Henry Avenue and recovered a weapon that he had in his possession.

The 17-year-old was arrested and charged with two counts of carjacking, two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, eight counts of aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and evading arrest: foot pursuit.

