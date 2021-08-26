17-year-old charged with murder in Lexington teen’s death, police say

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder after a Lexington homicide, which occurred over the weekend, according to police.

The teenager, who wasn’t identified by police, is accused of shooting and killing Berkley Parks, 17, in the area of Pemberton Lane and Stolle Poole Court just after 9 p.m. Sunday, police said. Berkley was found by police who responded to the shooting. He was taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital where he later died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to police and the Fayette County coroner.

The 17-year-old suspect was taken to the Fayette County Juvenile Detention Center, police said. In addition to murder, he’s also charged with possessing a handgun as a minor and receiving a stolen gun, according to police.

The fatal shooting was one of two homicides that occurred Sunday. The other occurred outside a Waffle House on South Broadway around 4:42 a.m., when three people were shot. A 22-year-old woman was fatally wounded. The other victims were taken to a hospital.

